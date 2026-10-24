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Home / Chandigarh / Modified vintage jeep owner fined Rs 28,500 in Panchkula

Modified vintage jeep owner fined Rs 28,500 in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 11:02 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The seized modified vehicle in Panchkula.
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Turning a vintage jeep into a moving DJ has cost its owner Rs 28,500, with Panchkula police seizing the modified vehicle for multiple traffic violations and playing loud music in a market area.

The action was taken during a special checking drive in the Sector 4 market, where the jeep was found fitted with black window film, a non-standard number plate and a loud music system. Several young men were travelling in the vehicle, which was found violating multiple traffic rules, police said.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the police issued a challan of Rs 28,500 and seized the vehicle during inspection.

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The action comes two days after the traffic police issued a Rs 22,500 challan and impounded a modified Thar for allegedly performing stunts at the Sector 5 Dussehra ground. The driver was traced after information about incident reached the police.

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