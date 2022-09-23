Mohali: 2 held with opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The Punjab Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two suspects with 2-kg opium on the GT Road, Sirhind, on Thursday. The police also seized the truck in which the contraband was being transported. The suspects have been identified as truck driver Gurmail Singh, a resident of Malerkotla, and conductor Sanjeev Kumar of Ludhiana. During investigation, it came to light that the duo was transporting the contraband from Jharkhand and selling it near Ludhiana. The duo had gone to Kolkata and bought the contraband from Champaran. The police said they were smuggling opium for the past sometime and selling it here. A case has been registered.

#jharkhand #Malerkotla