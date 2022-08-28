Mohali: 20-quintal khair wood seized from farmhouse

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 27

Officials of the Forest Department seized 20 quintals of khair wood worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from a farmhouse in the New Chandigarh area here today.

The officials said the illicit wood was hidden in a tunnel in an open area of the farmhouse. The wood was kept in an underground room and covered with a manhole lid to avoid detection.

The officials got a tip-off that khair wood was smuggled into the area and stored here. They are carrying out investigations to find the owner of the farmhouse.

“It seems the wood has been stolen and brought here from Hoshiarpur and other areas of the state. Prima facie there is no information about the illegal felling of khair trees in the area. Small size of the logs indicates that the wood had been transported in medium vehicles and was being stored here,” said an official.

Over 50 officials and field staff of the Mohali Forest Division carried out a flag march in the Mullanpur area of New Chandigarh covering Perch, Nada and Karoran villages on Friday.

Officials of the Forest Department and the Mining Department are on their toes to check illegal activities such as felling of trees and mining in the area for the past one week.