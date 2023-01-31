Mohali: 40-year old found dead

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A 40-year-old Jharkhand resident was found dead in his rented accommodation at Mohali village on Monday morning. The victim, Sameer, was an employee of a private firm. The police received a call after which a team broke open the door and found the body lying on the bed with blood oozing out of the mouth. The victim used to live in a paying guest accommodation with his partner, who had gone home. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, said the Phase-1 SHO. TNS

Man held with 55-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police has arrested a 27-year-old man for possessing 55.15-gm heroin. Suspect Manpreet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested near the CTU workshop in Sector 43. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

72-run win for JP Sports Academy

Panchkula: In the ongoing 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money T-20 (U-19) Tournament, JP Sports Academy defeated JK Academy by 72 runs. Launching Pad Academy won the second match by registering a three-wicket win over YMCA Pranami Cricket Club, while Champion Cricket XI, Mohali, defeated Cricket Bash Academy by eight wickets. Government Senior Secondary School Sector 19, Panchkula, emerged winner against Century Cricket Academy as the latter was disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players. Sunrise Cricket Academy was awarded walkover against CCL Landra JP Sports Academy, Dera Bassi. Cricket with Nagesh Academy went down against CLDAV Cricket Academy by 22 runs. TNS

Hockey trials to be held today

Chandigarh: The Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to pick the local women’s team for the forthcoming 13th Hockey India National Championship to be held at Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) from February 15 to 26. The trials will be held on January 31 (2 pm) at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Players registered with the local association can participate in the trials. TNS

Painting contest on G20 themes

Chandigarh: With a view to creating awareness among “Young India” on the historic occasion of India getting G20 presidency, a painting competition was organised at DC Montessori Senior Secondary School, Sector 13, on Monday. Around 250 children showcased their painting talent on themes relevant to the present times and in consonance with the broader objectives of the G20 organisation, such as “Climate Change’”, “‘World is my family (G20)” and “Women Empowerment”. TNS

IIT-Ropar, Panjab varsity sign MoU

Ropar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here and Panjab University have signed an MoU to foster collaboration and support the activities of science and technology on Monday. Prof. Manu Sharma, from PU; and Dr Pushpendra P Singh, from the IIT-Ropar, will be the coordinators to execute, monitor and review this collaborative programme. The director, IIT- Ropar, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, said the MoU brought together the R&D strengths of both institutions. TNS

Property tax: 11 booths sealed

Mohali: The Municipal Corporation on Monday sealed 11 booths in the Phase 3A market for reportedly non-payment of property tax. Posters of property attachment have been put up outside the booths. Meanwhile, three booth owners paid tax through cheque. Officials said action against defaulters would continue. TNS

Sharma on Bar Council panel

Chandigarh: Rajiv Sharma, an advocate and honorary secretary of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, has been appointed co-opted member of the disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh.

