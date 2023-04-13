Mohali AAP celebrates national party status, commuters suffer

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 12

Commuters at the Phase 3/5 light point were hassled this afternoon as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters’ celebrations on acquiring the national party status led to a traffic jam. The celebrations continued for a little more than half an hour.

Led by Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, Punjab AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, party supporters celebrated the occasion with dhol beats and by playing patriotic songs on loud speakers near the light point rather than at the party office in Sector 79.

MLA Kulwant Singh, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and supporters celebrate the national party status given to AAP. Tribune photo: Vicky

“This is what public representatives do when their political clout grows bigger,” said a passerby on a bike before snaking through the traffic jam.

AAP minister Maan said, “People of our country trust AAP and this love and trust are what drive the party to new heights.”

Barsat said other political parties were shrinking today, but AAP was flourishing thanks to its pro-people policies.

Legislators Daljit Singh Bhola, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rupinder Happy, Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Taranjit Sondh and Mohali AAP president Prabhjot Kaur joined a large number of party workers celebrating the ‘special’ landmark and congratulated each other by sharing sweets.

