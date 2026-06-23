Mohali academy to compete in international hockey meet

The boys’ hockey under-18 squad of the RoundGlass Hockey Academy (RGHA) will participate in the International Youth Hockey Cup to be played at Sydney in Australia from June 23 to June 27.

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According to the tournament schedule, the academy will open its campaign against NSW Lions on June 23. The team will then take on Team Majulah Singapore and NSW Singhs on June 24, before facing Bobby Academy on June 25. RGHA will conclude its league-stage fixtures against Shepparton on June 26.

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The final will be played on June 27, with the top two teams from the league stage to contest the title.