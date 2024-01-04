Mohali administration gears up for Republic Day celebrations

Mohali, January 3
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today asked the district officials to gear up for the Republic Day celebrations marked at Mohali’s Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College on January 26.
ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary, the MC joint commissioner and the district education officers will be a part of the preparation of tableaus highlighting various development and welfare schemes that will be prepared for display.
ADC (Urban Development) has been assigned the task of ensuring seating arrangements for freedom fighters.
The district police have been asked to ensure seating arrangements and the march-past. The assistant commissioner (G) has been given the task of issuing duty passes and extending invites.
Health officials have been asked to send medical teams for rehearsals. The regional transport officer has been asked to arrange transportation for the government school students who will participate in the cultural bonanza. The district officials who have performed well will be honoured on the occasion.
