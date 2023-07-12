Mohali administration readies to plug Ghaggar breach

Tribune News Service

Alamgir (Dera Bassi), July 11

The Mohali administration is gearing up to plug the breaches in Ghaggar at Alamgir village and other places as soon as the water recedes. Fields were inundated, but houses are safe, officials said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said there was no loss of human life, barring washing away of paddy crop in nearby villages as the announcements were being made for the last three days to caution people about the probable breach due to inflow of more water.

The breach affected the nearby villages of Alamgir, Sadhawala, Dandehra, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Bahora and Bahori.

During her visit to Alamagir, Sarsini and Khajur Mandi, the DC assured the residents of support from the administration side. The DC assured the villagers of assessing the loss of their crops after receding of the water.

