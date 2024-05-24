Mohali admn aims at 80% voter turnout

Mohali, May 23
The administration is set to go the extra mile to get the attention of voters towards polling booths in the district, said the District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, today.
While visiting Manav Mangal School and Amity School of Sector 79 to set up polling booths based on themes of ‘green election’ and airport model, the District Election Officer said the main motive was to get the attention of as many voters as possible. She said, “We have a target of 80 per cent to surpass the last average of district turnout, which stood at 63.25 per cent.”
She showcased the IPL, a walkathon, spreading messages through milk products, LPG cylinders, hot air balloons, and green activities to involve maximum number of voters on poll day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...