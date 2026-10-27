Mohali admn cancels licences of 11 immigration firms for failing to seek renewal

In a major crackdown on travel and immigration consultants not following government regulations, the Mohali administration has cancelled the licences of 11 travel, IELTS and immigration firms with immediate effect.

The action was taken after the firms failed to apply for renewal of licences even after expiry.

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The firms whose licences have been cancelled are: Mayo MD, FA Educations, K IELTS Classes, Highline IELTS and Immigration Services, Stanberry Edu City Private Limited, Bullseye Migration and Education Services, VG Consultants, Sarao Services, Harsukh Education and Immigration, Seerat Institute LLP, and Denver Institute Firm, Sector 79, Mohali (owned by Khushbagh Singh of Mauli Baidwan).

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Officials said these firms were earlier issued licences under the prescribed rules but did not submit renewal applications to the office concerned. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Geetika Singh ordered the revocation under Section 6(1)(e) of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.

“Apart from this, as per the Act, if any complaint is received in future against the firm owners, they shall be personally responsible for redressing the same in every respect,” Singh said.

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The administration said the drive against travel agents not following government guidelines will continue. It has advised people to check the licence status of any immigration agent on the administration’s official website before paying any fee or handing over passports.