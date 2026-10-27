DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali admn cancels licences of 11 immigration firms for failing to seek renewal

Mohali admn cancels licences of 11 immigration firms for failing to seek renewal

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Geetika Singh ordered the revocation under Section 6(1)(e) of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:31 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on travel and immigration consultants not following government regulations, the Mohali administration has cancelled the licences of 11 travel, IELTS and immigration firms with immediate effect.

The action was taken after the firms failed to apply for renewal of licences even after expiry.

Advertisement

The firms whose licences have been cancelled are: Mayo MD, FA Educations, K IELTS Classes, Highline IELTS and Immigration Services, Stanberry Edu City Private Limited, Bullseye Migration and Education Services, VG Consultants, Sarao Services, Harsukh Education and Immigration, Seerat Institute LLP, and Denver Institute Firm, Sector 79, Mohali (owned by Khushbagh Singh of Mauli Baidwan).

Advertisement

Officials said these firms were earlier issued licences under the prescribed rules but did not submit renewal applications to the office concerned. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Geetika Singh ordered the revocation under Section 6(1)(e) of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.

“Apart from this, as per the Act, if any complaint is received in future against the firm owners, they shall be personally responsible for redressing the same in every respect,” Singh said.

Advertisement

The administration said the drive against travel agents not following government guidelines will continue. It has advised people to check the licence status of any immigration agent on the administration’s official website before paying any fee or handing over passports.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts