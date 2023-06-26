Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

The administration today reassured the public that there was no need to panic in the wake of flashfloods reported in the Ghaggar river at Panchkula. Officials assured the residents living close to the river in the district that they were fully alert.

A team, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Paramdeep Singh, SDM, Dera Bassi, Himanshu Gupta, and XEN, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Rajat, visited the Bhankharpur bridge and the Mubarikpur causeway and took stock of the water level.

Control room In case of an increase in the Ghaggar level, residents can inform the 24x7 district control room at 0172-2219506 and Sub Divisional Control Room, Dera Bassi, at 01762-283224.

ADC Paramdeep Singh said the water level at the Bhankharpur bridge had come down from 4 feet to 3.5 feet, while the flow at the Mubarikpur causeway was under control.

The Drainage-cum-Mining Department has been asked to arrange about 10,000 bags in case of need arises at vulnerable points on the Ghaggar embankments at Tiwana, Chandila and Bahori villages, he added..

Rajat said, “An increase in the water level up to 7 feet is considered as low flood by the Department of Drainage, so the residents need not panic as the water level is normal in the Ghaggar.” — TNS

Cops, NDRF swift action saves eight near Sec 27

Eight people, including two women and one child, were stranded while trying to cross the river near Sector 27, Panchkula. The local police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and rescued them.