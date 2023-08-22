Mohali admn to engage school students in 8-week waste management programme

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

In a first, the Mohali administration is all set to engage students in the waste management programme with an awareness campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said that the proposal for the programme had been submitted by a Class XI student of Delhi Public School, Suhani Sharma. Lauding the student’s concern, DC Jain noted that the programme will be beneficial for the administration and urban local bodies as it would help sensitise the youth on the issue.

As per the proposal submitted by Suhani, an eight-week programme would be designed for approximately 1,000 students. Students will be chosen from classes VIII to XII for the programme, which will be conducted in a phased manner. There would be a four-week programme for beginners, followed by an advanced programme.

As many as 1,000 students would be enrolled in the beginners’ programme. A total of 100 participants would then be enrolled in the advanced programme. On completion of the programme, the students will be awarded certificates.

The beginners’ programme will have live webinars that would cover various aspects of waste management in the first week. This would be followed by field visits to observe waste segregation efforts and interaction with waste generators and collectors in the second week. In the third week, the students will select a mission-based challenge and express its impact and the desired outcome through essays, stories or posters. In the fourth and final week, the participants will share what they have learnt.

As part of the advanced programme, a live webinar on waste management will be organised in the first week. In the following week, presentations will be organised on resources, concerns and solutions. This would be followed by a mission-based challenge and the presentation of technological and non-technological solutions. The last week will be dedicated to developing a website to present the solutions to the problems faced by them.

The project is aimed at developing a comprehensive understanding of waste management, critical thinking, public speaking and research skills among the students.

