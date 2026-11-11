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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Aerotropolis B, C & D block landowners ask GMADA to speed up compensation process

Mohali: Aerotropolis B, C & D block landowners ask GMADA to speed up compensation process

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The GMADA office in Phase 8, Mohali. Tribune file photo
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Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Chief Sandeep Rishi to resolve delays in compensation in Aerotropolis Sectors B, C and D, and the need to expedite the issuance of letters of intent (LOIs) and release of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits to eligible landowners.

Sarpanches and farmer leaders insisted on the need to prioritise basic civic amenities, including drinking water, sewerage, parks and parking facilities, in villages affected by land acquisition, so that residents do not face inconvenience due to development activities.

Long-pending issues concerning land acquisition, compensation and development of villages in Mohali district were discussed. The meeting focussed on issues concerning farmers, labourers, original landowners and economically weaker sections whose lands have been acquired for various development projects around Mohali.

Kang emphasised that while planned development must continue, the rights and economic interests of the original landowners and affected villagers must be adequately protected. Additionally, the potential GMADA takeover of Sector 125 within the Sunny Enclave mega project in Kharar was discussed in depth, aiming to provide long-awaited relief to affected residents. Other matters table included payout delays, land clubbing discrepancies, and the enforcement of fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory policies across all GMADA operations.

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While GMADA resolved several operational grievances on the spot, matters requiring cross-departmental jurisdiction will be escalated to the ministry concerned and the CM for early resolution. “The concerns of farmers, labourers, and affected villagers must receive due consideration,” Kang stated. “Sustained coordination with the concerned authorities is essential to ensure a timely resolution to these issues.”

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