Mohali areas reel under power cuts

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 4

Residents of Aerocity here had a tough time as power outages threw the life out of gear on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Residents of C Block and H Block were the worst affected as there was a power cut from around 10:30 pm on Monday till the morning. A few hours later, there was another power outage that lasted till evening.

“In the past 36 hours, there was power for only 12 hours. Elderly persons and children had a tough time in the severe cold weather conditions,” said Gurjusjit Singh, a resident of Aerocity.

Zirakpur PSPCL Executive Engineer Surinder Singh Bains said, “A transformer in C Block caught fire due to overheating. The matter is being resolved and power will be restored today.”

Residents of Lalru, Handesra have been complaining of unscheduled power cuts during the morning and evening hours for the past some days. The villages that falling in the area that gets supply from the 66kv sub-station at Handesra, including Jola Khurd, Lalru and Alamgir, are reeling under power cuts. Residents said they were facing daily power cuts from 6 am to 8:30 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. “We are facing a great difficulty without power and agriculture and dairy business are affected due to it,” they said.

