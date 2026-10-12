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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes set new record in NDA written exam results

Mohali Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes set new record in NDA written exam results

17 girls from Mai Bhago institute clear the exam, 57 boys from Ranjit Singh institute qualify

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The two Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes (AFPIs) in Mohali have created new records, with the highest-ever number of cadets from these institutes clearing the written entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

As many as 17 women cadets of the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MBAFPI) have cracked the NDA exam — the highest-ever tally of female cadets from any government institute in the country, including Sainik Schools and Rashtriya Military Schools.

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Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) achieved a success rate of 87.7 per cent, with 57 out of 65 cadets qualifying in the exam for NDA’s 158th Course, scheduled to commence in June 2027.

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Only 6 per cent seats in NDA are earmarked for female candidates, with the remaining 94 per cent meant for male candidates. Those who cleared the written exam will now have to appear for an interview by Services Selection Board (SSB) and a medical examination before final selection.

The successful MBAFPI cadets are Tanvi, Urvi, Simranpreet Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur, Pahuljeet Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, Muskanpreet Kaur, Garima, Anisha, Pranya Kargwal, Jashandeep Kaur, Samridhi, Arshkiran Kaur, Sehajpreet Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Khushi and Jasleen Kaur.

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Calling it a historic feat, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said the result has put Punjab on the national map as a leader in empowering girls for the Armed Forces and validates the decision to start the NDA preparatory wing for girls at MBAFPI.

Congratulating the cadets, their families and the faculty, Arora said this is not just the achievement of these young women but a historic moment for Punjab. “To break through a system where 94 per cent of seats are for boys requires extraordinary grit and brilliance, which these cadets have displayed in abundance,” he said.

Wishing the boys of MRSAFPI the very best for their forthcoming SSB interviews and the rigorous training ahead, Arora said their dedication and hard work have brought laurels to the state.

Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls was set up by the Punjab Government in 2015 as an exclusive, all-girls institute to prepare girls from Punjab to become commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.

Named after Mai Bhago, the famous Sikh saint-warrior, it is the first initiative of its kind in the country. It started with a three-year graduation programme that prepared girls to join the Armed Forces after obtaining their bachelor’s degrees.

Following the central government’s decision in 2022 to allow women into the NDA, the Punjab Government in April 2023 set up an additional NDA wing that admitted girls who had completed Class 10 for a two-year 10+2 programme.

MRSAFPI became operational in 2011 to train boys from Punjab to join the Armed Forces as officers, in an endeavour to stem the declining trend of youth from the state opting for a career in the forces. It also runs a two-year 10+2 programme.

Both AFPIs are fully residential and have modern facilities, including multi-gyms, swimming pools, shooting ranges, sports fields and a walking plaza. The training includes academics, physical fitness, personality development, communication skills, grooming, extracurricular activities, NCC and preparation for the SSB interview.

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