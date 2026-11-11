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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Arms smuggling racket with Pak links busted

Mohali: Arms smuggling racket with Pak links busted

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The CIA staff have arrested four members of a drug and arms smuggling gang allegedly operating on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, and recovered five pistols, 100 grams of heroin, Rs 1 lakh in drug money and a car from their possession.

The accused were arrested on November 7. They have been identified as Manpreet Singh (23), Sunil, alias Sunny (26); Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri (24); and Sukhchain Singh, alias Sukha (23), all residents of Ferozepur district. The police said none of them had any previous criminal case registered against them.

According to the police, a CIA team was patrolling and checking suspicious persons in the Kharar area on November 7 when it received information that the four suspects were involved in the smuggling of narcotics and illegal weapons. They allegedly travelled in a car and supplied drugs and weapons in different parts of Mohali.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the City Kharar police station.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives. They would receive consignments of heroin dropped by drones at designated locations along the border and subsequently supply the contraband in the Tricity, including Mohali and Chandigarh.

Mohali SSP Varun Sharma said the accused had been taken on a four-day police remand and further investigation was under way.

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