Mohali at loss as most Kajauli water reaching Chandigarh: Dy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has sought an equal share of water to Mohali as compared to Chandigarh from the Kajauli water works.

Bedi requested the Punjab Government to take immediate action in this matter and provide an equal share of water to Mohali.

“At present, Mohali is getting only 15 MGD of water from five pipelines while Chandigarh is getting 107 MGD. All water is going from Punjab and Mohali to Chandigarh, while the residents of Mohali are facing acute shortage of drinking water,” he said.

From four pipes earlier, Mohali got only 10 MGD of water, while the remaining 72 MGD was supplied to Chandigarh.

During his visit to the Kajauli water works today, Bedi said recent floods had caused heavy damage to pipes at the water works. It may take a few days to complete the repair work.

He said the water treatment plant in Sector 57 was shut because water from Kajauli was not reaching there. Bedi said alternative arrangements like water tankers should be made to supply water in Mohali.

He said GMADA had spent Rs 350 crores to lay the new pipeline. “When this pipe was to be laid, the UT Administration had asked GMADA to lay an 80 MGD pipe. After the pipe was laid, 40 MGD of water was released into it and 35 MGD of this water was given to Chandigarh, which is a complete blow to Mohali. It should be reversed and 35 MGD of water should be supplied to Mohali from this pipe,” he said. — TNS

