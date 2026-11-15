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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Balongi man dies in hit-and-run incident

Mohali: Balongi man dies in hit-and-run incident

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The victim succumbed to his injuries on November 12.
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A Balongi resident succumbed to his injuries on November 12 after a hit-and-run incident near Dara Studio in Balongi on November 9.

The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Gudayipur village in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Balongi, had been working as a painter for the past five to six years.

His nephew Rinku, the complainant, told the police that the victim was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 5.30 pm near Dara Studio Chowk, Phase 6. He was admitted to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, and referred to GMSH-32, Chandigarh, where he died on November 12.

In another mishap, the police have booked a Sector 118 resident Manmohan Singh, for rashly driving an SUV and hitting a biker, Manish Negi, a resident of Sector 41, on November 7 night.

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The complainant stated that he was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing night duty. Near Mango Park, after crossing the PTL Chowk, an SUV driver came from behind, driving in a very negligent manner, and hit the back of his motorcycle, due to which he fell into the divider and got badly injured.

The victim was admitted to PGI where he is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the accused.

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