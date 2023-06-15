Mohali: Car, 11 bikes damaged as parking lot caves in

Mohali, June 14
The parking area of a private firm sunk reportedly due to the ongoing digging work at two nearby plots in Sector 83, damaging a car and 11 motorcycles this afternoon.
Sanjay Kumar of Nath Outsourcing Solutions, I-148 plot in IT City, said the digging work of the basement for the construction of the building in the two adjacent plots was going on for the past sometime. Suddenly, the parking lot of his company sank up to 15-20 feet and the vehicles parked there were damaged.
Locals said the digging work for the double basement was being carried out without a retaining wall due to which the earth caved in.
Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur, DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal and Sohana SHO Sumit Mor visited the spot.
Bal said the police were investigating the matter. He said the incident took place during lunch hours, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.
“The builder has been asked to strengthen the place by placing soil and sandbags so that there is no further damage,” said Bal.
The police have registered a case under Sections 287, 288 and 427 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.
Building vacated
In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the digging work for a double basement was being carried out and the adjacent plot’s earth sank in. The builder has been asked to show permission by GMADA for the digging work. The nearby building has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. — Harsimran Singh Bal, DSP City-2
