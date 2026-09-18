Mohali 'change of land use scam': ED moves court to register FIR against Altus Space Builders, others

Tightening its noose around Altus builders in the alleged wrong change of land use (CLU) scam, the Enforcement Directorate has moved a Kharar civil court, seeking directions to the Station House Officer of Mullanpur police station to register an FIR against five private parties, including Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd and its directors.

The central agency has moved the petition in the court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, after the Mohali SSP failed to appear before the agency on September 10.

Advertisement

The court has called for a report from the SHO concerned.

Advertisement

The respondents against whom the FIR has been sought include M/s Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd, its Managing Director Harpreet Singh, Mohinder Singh, M/s Dhir Construction and Gaurav Dhir, son of Arun Kumar Dhir. Sources said the main target of the ED was a senior political functionary of AAP. AAP has already termed the ED action a “political vendetta” ahead of the Assembly elections.

The development comes amid the Enforcement Directorate’s ongoing investigation into alleged Change of Land Use fraud and related money-laundering allegations involving real estate projects linked to Altus Space Builders and associated entities in the Mohali area.

Advertisement

Earlier, the ED had summoned the Mohali SSP under Section 54 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to another project, Suntech. The agency had sought details of the police investigation on August 27, 29 and 31, but the SSP neither appeared nor provided the information.

The ED had earlier forwarded the findings of its investigation to the Mohali police through letters and emails dated July 1, July 21, August 14, August 24 and August 25. These communications highlighted material indicating the commission of cognisable offences and sought the registration of fresh cases. However, the agency has received no response to its request for registration of new offences.

The case stems from an FIR registered in November 2022 at the Mullanpur police station against Ajay Sehgal, then secretary of Indian Cooperative House Building Society, and other office-bearers. The complainant alleged that farmers had been cheated of legitimate consideration for their land through forged consent letters used to obtain change-of-land-use permissions for the Suntec City project in New Chandigarh.

The ED’s money-laundering investigation, based on the 2022 FIR, has already led to Sehgal’s arrest and the filing of a prosecution complaint, which quantified the alleged proceeds of crime at nearly Rs 348 crore. The agency has maintained that the farmers were deprived of legitimate consideration for their land in the process.

The Mohali police had recently sought the views of Housing and Urban Development Department on ED’s findings. The summons to the SSP is being seen as the agency’s next step to secure the pending investigation records and responses.