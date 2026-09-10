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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Citing fraud, tribunal rejects accident compensation claim

Mohali: Citing fraud, tribunal rejects accident compensation claim

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has dismissed a compensation claim filed by the family of a man who died in a mishap.

Citing fraud, the tribunal noted that the persons who claimed that the victim died after being hit by their car were repeatedly involved in multiple claim petitions in different districts, totalling Rs 60 lakh. The tribunal noted that these inter-se connections and recurring appearances in several accident claims had not been satisfactorily explained by the respondents.

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The finding came in a case relating to the death of Paramjit Singh, a resident of Tasauli village in the Machhli Kalan area of Mohali, in an accident on April 24, 2024.

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Paramjit Singh’s wife, two sons and daughter had claimed that Paramjit Singh and Harpreet Singh had gone to Jansui Kalan village for some work. While returning home on their separate motorcycles via Gajju Khera village, they reached near a filling station at around 8 pm.

An unidentified speeding car coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit Paramjit Singh’s motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road. He later succumbed to his injuries. The insurance company brought on record multiple claim petitions from different districts, highlighting the repeated involvement of the same persons as car drivers and owners in different cases.

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“The arguments clearly reflect that the accident had taken place in which Paramjit Singh lost his life, but at the same time, this fact cannot be ignored that the insurance company, by leading evidence, has brought on record that respondent-driver Gurpreet Singh of Lakhnaur Sahib in Ambala and owner Dalvir Singh of Sanjarpur, Patiala, were hand in glove,” the tribunal said. “The documents in the form of other claim petitions submitted on the record show their inter-se relations in a number of cases filed by them, where either they are drivers, or they are sureties standing for each other, or they are owners of vehicles involved in various accidents,” it added.

“In no stretch of imagination, it can be considered that in these accidents, where claim petitions have been filed in various districts, only the vehicles involving one of these persons are involved,” the tribunal noted. The tribunal accepted the insurance company’s case regarding connivance and fraud, holding that although an accident had occurred and Paramjit Singh had died, the claimants had failed to prove that the alleged insured vehicle was involved in the accident.

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