Mohali civic body clears Rs 25-crore development works

Development projects worth around Rs 25 crore were approved at a meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) held here on Wednesday. The committee also approved the purchase of a new van for catching stray dogs.

An amount of Rs 9.50 lakh will be spent on replacing sewer lines in Phase 10. Proposals for the construction of roads in Phase 7 and a bus shelter near the Judicial Complex also received approval during the meeting.

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The F&CC approved the installation of new tubewells worth Rs 6.66 crore in Landran, Lakhnaur, Mauli Baidwan, Sambhalki, Bariali Ambedkar Colony, Balongi, Ballomajra, Chapparchiri, Narayangarh, Nanumajra, Rurka, Kambali and Chilla villages.

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Meanwhile, surveys are being conducted in Chapparchiri, Bariali Balongi, Chilla, Mauli Baidwan and Nanumajra villages to assess issues related to wastewater drainage and sewage. Further action on the repair of sewerage and stormwater lines will be taken based on the survey findings.

The committee also approved a proposal to purchase a new vehicle and recruit 20 employees to strengthen the tax collection department of the Municipal Corporation. Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana said a proposal to procure new winter uniforms for fire personnel at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh had also been approved.