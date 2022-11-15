Mohali civic body continues drive against encroachments

Mohali, November 14
The enforcement wing of the local MC today removed illegal encroachments from Phase 7, 5, 3B2 and other markets for the third consecutive day.
The MC has stationed a vehicle to seize goods and articles of encroachers in Phase 7. The vehicle plies on the market roads from time to time throughout the day.
Showroom owners and vendors of the Phase 7 market are at loggerheads after the MC started removing encroachments on a complaint lodged by the former. The vendors had staged a dharna outside the MC office, alleging harassment by the civic body and shopkeepers. They alleged they were being denied their source of livelihood.
MC Joint Commissioner Damandeep Kaur and DSP (City-1) HS Mann held a meeting with the showroom owners, who alleged that encroachers had taken over business places of the city with more than 300 illegal vendors squatting in the markets of Sector 68, 69, 70, Phase 3B2 and others for more than six months.
