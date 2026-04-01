Mohali civic body crosses property tax target with Rs 57.3 crore collection

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected Rs 57.3 crore as property tax from residental and commercial building owners till March 31, officials said. With that, the civic body has achieved a 104.18 per cent coverage against a targeted sum of Rs 55 cr set earlier previous year.

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Officials said the surge in collections was largely due to around 3,000 property tax notices being served to residential building owners who were out of the tax net earlier.

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The MC had fixed March 31 as the last date for depositing property tax for the year 2025-26, along with 10 per cent penalty. A penalty of 20 per cent, along with 18 per cent interest, will be imposed on the payment made after March 31.

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Meanwhile, the civic body expects higher contributions from property tax (Rs 90 crore) for the 2026-27 financial year due to expanded boundary limits.

This one of the reason why the civic body has approved a Rs 266 crore budget for this financial year —an approximate jump of 41 per cent from the previous year.

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Councillor Manjit Singh said, “It is the duty of citizens to property tax local government should also see whether they are providing civic ammenties and facilities to its residents or not.”

The Kharar Municipal Council has set a target of Rs 9 crore as property tax collection for the 2026-27 financial year. The civic body also passed a budget of Rs 150 crore for the next year. This year, the civic body generated a revenue of Rs 144.62 crore by March 31.