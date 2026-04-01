icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali civic body crosses property tax target with Rs 57.3 crore collection

Mohali civic body crosses property tax target with Rs 57.3 crore collection

The MC had fixed March 31 as the last date for depositing property tax for the year 2025-26

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 03:14 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The office of the Municipal Corporation in Mohali. File
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected Rs 57.3 crore as property tax from residental and commercial building owners till March 31, officials said. With that, the civic body has achieved a 104.18 per cent coverage against a targeted sum of Rs 55 cr set earlier previous year.

Advertisement

Officials said the surge in collections was largely due to around 3,000 property tax notices being served to residential building owners who were out of the tax net earlier.

Advertisement

The MC had fixed March 31 as the last date for depositing property tax for the year 2025-26, along with 10 per cent penalty. A penalty of 20 per cent, along with 18 per cent interest, will be imposed on the payment made after March 31.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the civic body expects higher contributions from property tax (Rs 90 crore) for the 2026-27 financial year due to expanded boundary limits.

This one of the reason why the civic body has approved a Rs 266 crore budget for this financial year —an approximate jump of 41 per cent from the previous year.

Advertisement

Councillor Manjit Singh said, “It is the duty of citizens to property tax local government should also see whether they are providing civic ammenties and facilities to its residents or not.”

The Kharar Municipal Council has set a target of Rs 9 crore as property tax collection for the 2026-27 financial year. The civic body also passed a budget of Rs 150 crore for the next year. This year, the civic body generated a revenue of Rs 144.62 crore by March 31.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts