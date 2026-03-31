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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali civic body finance panel clears Rs 10-cr development works

Mohali civic body finance panel clears Rs 10-cr development works

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:32 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Work estimates worth nearly Rs 10 crore and work orders of a similar value were approved in the Finance and Contract Committee meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation, along with several key resolutions concerning the city’s development.

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One of the most significant decisions was the approval of a pipeline project from Sector 119 Green Enclave to the panchayat land of Ballomajra village. The pipeline will cover an area of about 7 acres. In addition, a proposal to install a portable sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 500 KLD (kilolitres per day) was sanctioned. The contractor will be responsible for installation, commissioning, and five years of maintenance. The total estimated cost of this project is approximately Rs 3.61 crore.

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During the meeting, tenders submitted by various companies for the project were also reviewed.

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Following the meeting, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu stated that the Municipal Corporation’s primary objective is to make Mohali a clean and well-developed city. Officials also shared their perspectives on other development-related matters during the session.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa today inaugurated a 2.5 km storm sewer project costing Rs 2.47 crore in Ward No. 24, Adda Jhuggian village of the Municipal Council, Zirakpur. The project will provide a permanent solution to the long-standing problem of waterlogging during the rainy season. It is expected to bring significant relief to local residents while improving cleanliness and public health standards in the area.

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