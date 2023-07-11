Mohali civic body, PWD asked to identify unsafe buildings in city

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

On account of heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas of the district, the administration today directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to identify unsafe buildings in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered the Mohali MC, municipal committees in the district and Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to identify buildings and dwellings which have been rendered structurally unsafe on account of rains and ensure that these were timely vacated to prevent any loss/danger to human life. The departments have also been asked to repair the caved-in roads immediately, while SP (Traffic) has been advised to cordon-off such areas to avoid any accident or threat to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

A fallen tree blocks the road dividing Phase-IV and V in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo

She also asked the public not to venture into or around water bodies like lakes, choes, ponds, or even waterlogged areas during the monsoon season till October 1 to avoid any untoward incident linked to drowning.

The DC also directed the MC, municipal committees, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Forest Department to immediately remove fallen trees from roads, streets, and public pathways.

She asked the MC and municipal committees to ensure that all manhole covers and road gullies are properly put in place to avoid any mishap. She directed SP (Traffic) and area SDMs to ensure that National Highways Authority of India, PWD, mandi board and all such road-owning agencies to cordon-off waterlogged underpasses and subways and that traffic is diverted to alternate routes.

The DC asked all public and private institutions to inspect their building premises to detect likely points of electrocution due to dampness in office buildings and waterlogging on the premises. The PSPCL has been asked to check electric poles and streetlights to avoid any incident of electrocution.

