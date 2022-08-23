Mohali claim 3 points from draw

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

Gitansh Khera scored 186 runs as Mohali claimed three points on the basis of the first innings lead from a draw against Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Men’s Tournament for Katoch Shield.

Batting first, Mohali declared their first innings for 436/8 in 79.2 overs. Khera posted 186 off 150 balls, studded with 21 boundaries and six sixes. His innings was ably supported by Ramandeep Singh (95 off 77 balls, with 10 boundaries and four sixes) and Vishwanath Pratap (50 off 102 balls, with six boundaries and one six). Simran Pal Singh, Madhav Singh Hemant Sharma took two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, Ropar lads were bowled out for 233 runs in 58.1 overs in their first innings. Mayank Gupta (81) and Karmanpreet Singh (57) were the two main performers with the bat. Harpreet Brar claimed a five-wicket haul for 71 runs, while Harshdeep Singh claimed 2/12 for the bowling side. Forced to follow-on, Ropar again failed and scored 104/3 in 23 overs before the game ended. Harpreet Brar took two wickers for the bowling side.