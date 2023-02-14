Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Chandigarh, February 13

The UT police today released pictures of 10 more suspects who were involved in violence on the Sector 52/53 road on February 8 that left around 40 police personnel injured.

The FIR has been registered under 17 Sections, including attempt to murder, on a complaint filed by Inspector Davinder Singh, Sector 34 SHO. It has the names of seven suspects, including Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, while the other suspects have been mentioned as unidentified persons.

The FIR states that some protesters on tractors and horses attacked policemen with sticks, swords and spears with the intention to kill them, amid the chants of pro-Khalistan slogans. Had they (policemen) not saved their lives by running away, the protesters would have killed them.

The attackers took away 20 police barricades, a teargas handgun and ammunition from a riots-control vehicle. The protesters, armed with sharp weapons, also looted helmets, shields and body protectors, the FIR read. The police said the attack was part of a well-planned conspiracy. After registering the FIR, the police appealed to the public to provide them photos, videos and other evidence that can lead to the identification of other suspects. On February 11, the police had released the pictures of 10 suspects and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for persons providing information about these suspects. In the pictures released today, two have been identified as Satnam and Bhagwant Singh, alias Pradhan Mantri, alias Bajeke. — TNS

