Mohali Clash: Cops seek info on 10 more suspects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The UT police today released 10 more pictures of suspects involved in the February 8 violence on the road separating Sectors 52 and 53. So far, the police have released pictures of 30 suspects. They have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for individual providing information about these suspects. Around 40 police personnel were injured after being attacked by protestors carrying sharp weapons.

A case was registered against seven persons along with other unidentified suspects at the Sector 36 police station on February 8. The police, however, have not made any arrests so far.

Car vandalised by morcha activists

Mohali: The police have booked unidentified persons for rioting and vandalising a car near YPS Chowk on Monday. A youth was thrashed and his car vandalised. In a complaint lodged with the Phase 8 police station, the victim, Jiwanjot Singh, a resident of Sahnipur village, alleged five-six youths from the morcha had been creating a nuisance on a daily basis, but the morcha management had failed to rein them in. A case of rioting and vandalism has been registered. TNS