Mohali: Close shave for 3 as SUV falls into roadside pit

Three members of a family had a narrow escape after the SUV they were travelling in fell into a road cave-in near Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase X, this afternoon.

The family remained stuck at the spot for some time as heavy rain continued to lash the area.

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“It is sad that despite paying road tax, vehicle owners have to suffer losses due to the poor condition of roads and negligent authorities,” said Harkesh Virdi, a local resident.

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Residents said several road cave-ins and uneven patches had developed on the stretch and were difficult to spot when rainwater accumulated on the road.

Local residents complained that the stretch along the Chandigarh-Mohali border had remained neglected for several years.

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“Local residents know the prevailing conditions and are mindful while traversing this stretch, but outsiders often become victims. It does not matter to the authorities that several school buses pass through here daily,” said Rajinder Kaplish, a resident of Sector 63.

Meanwhile, a flight coming from Kolkata to Chandigarh had to be diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.