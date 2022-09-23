Mohali: Constables booked for thrashing two youths

Mohali, September 22
The police have booked two constables on a charge of rioting for beating up two youths of Phase 9 near a park around 4 pm on September 20 and taking them to the police station.
While both constables, Harpreet Singh and Spindarvir, have been suspended, ASI Jeevan Singh will face a departmental inquiry for not stopping the cops from hitting the youths and taking them to the Phase 8 police station.
The DSP (City 2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said after receiving a complaint, Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni ordered the action against the three police personnel. The ASI had caught the two youths from the Phase 9 park and taken them to the police station.
A resident of Phase 9, Harvinder Singh, said he was sitting in the park watching a video on his mobile phone when an argument broke out between the two constables, who were in civil dress. Both suspected that Harvinder was making a video of them. The constables snatched his mobile phone and threw it away. When Harvinder’s cousin tried to rescue him, the constables beat him up as well.
Soon, around seven police personnel arrived there and made them sit in two cars. They took Harvinder and his cousin to the police station and beat them up there also. The policemen released both after forcing them to sign on blank papers, alleged Harvinder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...