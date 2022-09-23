Mohali: Constables booked for thrashing two youths

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 22

The police have booked two constables on a charge of rioting for beating up two youths of Phase 9 near a park around 4 pm on September 20 and taking them to the police station.

While both constables, Harpreet Singh and Spindarvir, have been suspended, ASI Jeevan Singh will face a departmental inquiry for not stopping the cops from hitting the youths and taking them to the Phase 8 police station.

The DSP (City 2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said after receiving a complaint, Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni ordered the action against the three police personnel. The ASI had caught the two youths from the Phase 9 park and taken them to the police station.

A resident of Phase 9, Harvinder Singh, said he was sitting in the park watching a video on his mobile phone when an argument broke out between the two constables, who were in civil dress. Both suspected that Harvinder was making a video of them. The constables snatched his mobile phone and threw it away. When Harvinder’s cousin tried to rescue him, the constables beat him up as well.

Soon, around seven police personnel arrived there and made them sit in two cars. They took Harvinder and his cousin to the police station and beat them up there also. The policemen released both after forcing them to sign on blank papers, alleged Harvinder.