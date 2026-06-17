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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali Consumer commission directs solar company to fix defective plant or refund Rs 2.92 lakh

Mohali Consumer commission directs solar company to fix defective plant or refund Rs 2.92 lakh

Order passed in favour of Sector 69 resident Dr Rajdeep Singh Soni in consumer complaint filed in 2022 against Tecsa Solar Systems

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali has ruled in favour of Sector 69 resident Dr Rajdeep Singh Soni, in a consumer complaint filed against a solar installation company, Tecsa Solar Systems Sector 125, Noida for deficiency in service and failure to honour warranty obligations.

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Advocate Pulkit Sachdeva said the Commission delivered its judgment on June 4 in Consumer Complaint No. 170 of 2022.

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Dr Soni had installed a 6 KW rooftop solar power plant at his residence in Mohali after investing approximately Rs. 2.92 lakh.

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However, shortly after installation, the solar system allegedly developed repeated defects, including inverter failures, non-functioning of the plant, faulty servicing and deficiencies in after-sales support. Despite repeated requests and legal notices, the problems remained unresolved.

The Consumer Commission found that the installation company had undertaken responsibility for warranty support and free service during the warranty period, however, failed to discharge its obligations satisfactorily.

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The Commission observed that the defects arose within a short period of installation and that the evidence produced by Dr Soni remained unrebutted.

Allowing the complaint, the Commission directed the solar company to make the entire solar power plant fully functional free of cost within one month.

In case of failure, the company has been directed to refund the entire amount of approximately Rs 2.92 lakh paid by Dr Soni, together with applicable interest. The Commission has further awarded Rs 30,000 towards compensation, harassment, mental agony and litigation expenses.

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