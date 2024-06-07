Mohali cop caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 6

A head constable has been arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 25,000 as bribe.

The cop, Manpreet Singh, is now posted at the Balongi police station.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said, “The cop was earlier posted at the Gharuan police station, following a complaint lodged by Baljinder Kaur on the CM Anti-Corruption Action Line portal.”

The spokesperson said the complainant had stated that she had got a case registered at Gharuan and the cop sought Rs 50,000 to expedite the probe into it. She alleged that he had already taken Rs 25,000 from her.

The spokesperson said during investigation of the complaint, it was found that the cop took Rs 25,000 as bribe from the complainant. Subsequently, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Punjab. The head constable was arrested and would be produced in a court tomorrow, the spokesperson said.

