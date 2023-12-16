Mohali cops arrest three with heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

The district police have arrested three persons with heroin in two separate incidents.

In one of the cases, a team of the Range Anti-Narcotics-cum-Special Operation Cell, Phase 7, arrested Mubarikpur resident Meher Singh near Maniya Wali Gali of Trivedi Camp. The police recovered 102 gm of heroin from him.

The police said a team of cops was present at the Ghaggar railway station while patrolling Trivedi camp when a tip-off on Meher Singh was received that he was selling heroin near Avi General Store. The suspect was arrested and a case under the NDPS Act case was registered against him on December 14 at the Dera Bassi police station.

The suspect was produced in a court today, which remanded him in police custody. The accused is being questioned as to who else was involved in drug trafficking and who were the supplier and buyers.

In the other incident, two car-borne Moga youths were arrested with 50 gm of heroin. The car was seized.

Balongi SHO Gauravbans Singh said the suspects, identified as Gursewak Singh and Paramjit Singh, were arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Balongi police station on December 13. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in three-day police custody.

Gursewak was already facing several cases in Moga district, the police said.

