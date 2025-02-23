Mohali cops arrest two Babar Khalsa International members

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has apprehended two key operatives of the Babar Khalsa International allegedly linked to Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and USA-based gangster Happy Passian, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harike Pattan resident Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, and Tarn Taran resident Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh, alias Shubh, they said.

Two .32 bore pistols and five live rounds have been recovered from them, the officials said.