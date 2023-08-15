Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 14

Heavy police personnel have been deployed near the YPS chowk and the Sector 52-53 intersection as the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has announced a protest march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s house on August 15.

The morcha has been demanding the release the Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term in terror-related cases. It has requested religious as well as farmer leaders to reach Mohali on August 15 in big numbers to press for their demands. The protest rally, scheduled after 12 noon, will be taken out on a fixed route in Mohali only, passing through important points, including market areas.

The police are expecting a sizeable gathering. Water cannons, armoured vehicles have been stationed in the key areas. Some of the protest leaders held talks with police officials today again.

Foolproof security for I-Day

Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, along with SSP Sandeep Garg, held a review meeting with police officers and personnel at Shaheed (Major) Harminder Pal Singh Government College here regarding security arrangements in view of Independence Day.

Interacting with the media, Bhullar said the whole security operation is being implemented in three phases. In first phase, various residential places are being checked. In second phase, action is being taken to maintain the law and order situation during the district-level and other events related to Independence Day. During the third phase, strict security measures are to be taken from August 15 for the next few days.

