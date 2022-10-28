Mohali cops bust gang of thieves

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

With the arrest of five persons, the police claim to have busted a gang of thieves and recovered jewellery and other items worth Rs 80 lakh from them.

The suspects have been identified as Shyam Mandal, Amit Dubey, Santosh Kumar, Lallan Prasad and Ajay Mahipal, all natives of Bihar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said a police team investigated a case registered on August 20. During investigation, they zeroed in on a gang of house thieves. The team apprehended the suspects and solved three incidents of house theft.

Soni said members of the gang first identified locked houses sans CCTVs. They carried out a recce during the daytime before striking at night. They would leave for their native place after committing three or four thefts to avoid detection.

Goods worth about Rs 80 lakh, including gold and diamond jewellery (767.73 grams), silver (661 grams), Rs 11 lakh in cash, $ 6,000, one revolver with four cartridges, three watches, one motorcycle used in the crime, an iron rod used for breaking locks, one weighing scale, were recovered from them.

The SSP said Shyam Mandal and Amit Dubey carried out thefts while the others purchased the stolen items.

