Mohali: Cops conduct search ops in Amb Sahib Colony

The police on Saturday conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Amb Sahib Colony as part of its crackdown on ongoing campaign against drugs.

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The operation, led by DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal, involved around 150 police personnel, who cordoned off the colony at around 7 am before launching a search.

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During the operation, police seized 10 unclaimed vehicles and detained around 40 persons for verification. Some youths were also subjected to dope tests.