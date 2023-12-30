Mohali cops gear up for New Year’s Eve

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

Ahead of New Year's Eve this weekend, the police have said they would hold special nakas and step patrolling across the district.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said in view of the New Year celebrations, police patrol parties have been deployed at crowded places and markets. At the checkpoints, special arrangements have been made for videography, alcohol meters, and e-challan machines. Drunken driving and rowdy behaviour of people, if any, will be dealt with strictly.

