Mohali cops raid 22 houses in ops against drug peddling

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

The police raided the houses of 22 alleged smugglers involved in NDPS Act cases of commercial quantity and presently out on bail during the ‘Operation Clean’ in Mohali district today.

Punjab Police on Wednesday launched a state-wide ‘Operation Clean’ aimed at keeping a tab on activities of persons involved in smuggling of commercial quantities of drugs.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The police said all suspects, who were either out on bail/parole or completed their term were checked again. Meanwhile, in a cordon and search operation, police checked more than 104 houses and rounded up six persons of suspect identity.