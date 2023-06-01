Mohali cops raid 22 houses in ops against drug peddling

Mohali, May 31
The police raided the houses of 22 alleged smugglers involved in NDPS Act cases of commercial quantity and presently out on bail during the ‘Operation Clean’ in Mohali district today.
Punjab Police on Wednesday launched a state-wide ‘Operation Clean’ aimed at keeping a tab on activities of persons involved in smuggling of commercial quantities of drugs.
The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.
The police said all suspects, who were either out on bail/parole or completed their term were checked again. Meanwhile, in a cordon and search operation, police checked more than 104 houses and rounded up six persons of suspect identity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...