Mohali court convicts 2 persons for money laundering linked to drug trafficking

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has secured conviction of Dara Singh and Gurdarshan Singh in a money laundering case arising out of drug trafficking involving 1.230 kg of cocaine.

A Mohali PMLA court on September 3 convicted both the accused for the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for three years each along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

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The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Punjab Police under the NDPS Act in connection with recovery of 1.230 kg of cocaine.

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Both accused were subsequently convicted in the scheduled offence under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act, respectively.

Investigation under PMLA brought on record two cheques for Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh, connected with the dealings relating to the contraband.

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Significantly, the PMLA court held that the contraband as well as the aforesaid cheques fall within the definition of “property” and constitute “proceeds of crime” under PMLA, being the result of criminal activity relating to the scheduled offence