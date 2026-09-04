DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali court convicts 2 persons for money laundering linked to drug trafficking

Mohali court convicts 2 persons for money laundering linked to drug trafficking

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Punjab Police under the NDPS Act in connection with recovery of 1.230 kg of cocaine

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:27 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has secured conviction of Dara Singh and Gurdarshan Singh in a money laundering case arising out of drug trafficking involving 1.230 kg of cocaine.

A Mohali PMLA court on September 3 convicted both the accused for the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for three years each along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Advertisement

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Punjab Police under the NDPS Act in connection with recovery of 1.230 kg of cocaine.

Advertisement

Both accused were subsequently convicted in the scheduled offence under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act, respectively.

Investigation under PMLA brought on record two cheques for Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh, connected with the dealings relating to the contraband.

Advertisement

Significantly, the PMLA court held that the contraband as well as the aforesaid cheques fall within the definition of “property” and constitute “proceeds of crime” under PMLA, being the result of criminal activity relating to the scheduled offence

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts