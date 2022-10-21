Mohali court denies bail to Army man

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 20

A local court today rejected a bail application of the Army man suspected to be involved in the alleged Chandigarh University video leak case.

Chandigarh University ‘video leak’ case

While rejecting the bail application of Sanjeev Singh, the court observed that the defence counsel could not produce relevant arguments supporting the bail plea, whereas the prosecution had substantial evidence for rejecting the application.

Earlier, a Kharar court had rejected Sanjeev’s bail application. The bail applications of the girl allegedly involved in the case was also rejected. They both will remain in judicial custody.

The court had granted bail to Sunny Mehta and Rankaj.

Sunny Mehta was released from jail two days ago though he was granted bail on October 12. The court had opined that Section 67 (A) of the IT Act envisaged that whoever published or transmits or causes to published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contained sexually explicit act or conduct was liable for punishment, whereas the accused had not committed any of these offences and did not have any connection or relation with the girl for more than a year and a half. Therefore, no offence under Section 67 (A) of the IT Act was made out against the applicant. Further, the offence under Sections 354 (C) of the Indian Penal Code and another offence under the IT Act were bailable. The court also observed that there were no criminal antecedents of the applicant.

The applicant was a young boy of 23 and belonged to a respectable and law-abiding family. In case the applicant would remain with criminals in jail, his future and entire career would be spoiled, the court had observed.