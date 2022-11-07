Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

Two retired police officials convicted in a 1993 fake encounter case were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Mohali today.

The accused, Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh, were convicted by the court on October 27.

The court today pronounced the sentence in the 30-year-old case in which one Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke along with one unknown "militant" was shown as killed during police firing. Later, the trial court held that the encounter was fake. The court convicted accused Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for offences punishable under Section 120-B r/w 302, 218 IPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 15, 1993, it was claimed by the police of Sadar Tarn Taran that at 4:30 am three militants attacked the police party when they were taking one Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke village, who was in their custody for recovery of arms and ammunition as per his disclosure statement from the area of Chambal drain and during cross firing Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant were killed.

A case under Sections 302,307/34 IPC r/w 25/54/59 of Arms Act and 5 of TADA Act was registered against unknown militants at PS Sadar, Tarn Taran on April 15, 1993.

In this case, on orders of the Supreme Court, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CBI on complaint of Harbans’ brother Paramjit Singh and it found the story of encounter suspicious. On the basis of inquiry, on January 25, 1999, a case was registered against the police officials under Section 34 IPC r/w 364-302 IPC.

On January 8, 2002, chargesheet was presented against accused Puran Singh the then SI/SHO PS Sadar Tarn Taran, SI Shamsher Singh, ASI Jagir Singh and ASI Jagtar Singh, all posted at PS Sadar Tarn Taran and on December 13, 2002, charges were framed against them by the CBI court but trial remained stayed from 2006 to 2022 on orders of higher courts during which accused Puran Singh and Jagir Singh died. In this case, 17 witness recorded their statements before the trial court.

