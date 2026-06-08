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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali Cricket Association to hold senior men's selection trials on June 11

Mohali Cricket Association to hold senior men's selection trials on June 11

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:54 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The District Cricket Association (DCA), Mohali, will conduct Senior Men’s Selection Trials at the DCA Ground, Phase-9, Mohali (behind PCA Stadium, Mohali) on June 11.

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The reporting time for all participants is 9:30 am.

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Eligible players fulfilling the prescribed criteria are invited to participate in the trials and showcase their cricketing talent.

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Secretary Manjinder Singh Baidwan said players are advised to bring all relevant documents pertaining to age, educational qualification, residence and eligibility at the time of reporting.

For further details, players may contact the District Cricket Association, Mohali.

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