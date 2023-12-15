Mohali DBA polls under High Court scanner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

A day before the polls, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asserted that holding of Mohali District Bar Association elections at the current stage would be prejudicial to the interest of the members as “it could be saddled with a president, who might be ineligible having not returned the record”.

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji asserted it could also make him liable “for various consequences which we do not want to spell out at this stage”. The court also impleaded the Mohali Deputy Commissioner as a respondent.

“We direct Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar, to depute the SDM concerned to take over the record which is available with the District Bar Association and also to take control of the funds of the Association so that they cannot be misutilised,” the Bench asserted.

The court also made it clear that the persons already elected would no longer remain office-bearers after December 14 and would surrender whatever records they had to the SDM. Thereafter, the SDM would give “final appropriate report regarding what record is available and what is missing”.

