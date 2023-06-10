Mohali DC felicitates meritorious students

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

Seven class VIII students, three of class X and nine of class XII, who made it to the state-level merit lists in the recently declared school results, got a pat from Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain during a felicitation ceremony at the District Administrative Complex today.

It was a proud moment for children, their parents and teachers as the administration officials gathered to applaud them for their hard work and good performance.

Dr Aditya Sharma, who secured 70th rank in the UPSC exams this year, shared his views with the children and also answered their questions about preparation for the administrative services exam.

Jain encouraged them to aim big in life. “The district administration will provide all possible help to you,” she said.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Commissioner (Under Trainee) Davy Goyal who shared his ideas with the children.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Ginni Duggal also congratulated the children, parents and their teachers.

On the merit list

Class VIII: Shilpi Devi (38), Suraj Kumar (164), Amandeep Kaur (245), Jasmeen Kaur (264), Amita Saini (307), Ishmeet Kaur (313), Sneha Kumari (349)

Class X: Rajandeep Kaur (175), Saloni (199), Sonu Das (303)

Class XII: Gurleen Kaur (37), Priya Sharma (85), Armaan Preet Kaur (109), Chanpreet Kaur (128), Harshpreet Kaur (182), Manjeet Kaur (237), Palak Kapil (254), Kavita (279), Bhupinder Kaur (334)

UPSC: Dr Aditya Sharma (AIR: 70)