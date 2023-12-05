Mohali DC Jain flags off voter awareness van

Mohali, December 4

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain has launched an awareness van under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme to exhort people to get themselves enrolled as voters.

Jain said that, as per the schedule of the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, the new voters can get themselves enrolled from October 27 to December 9.

The van would cover all three Vidhan Sabha constituencies falling in the district — Kharar (52), SAS Nagar (53) and Dera Bassi (112) — for two days.

#Mohali