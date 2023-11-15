Mohali DC office staff on pen-down strike, demand old pension benefits

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 14

The official work at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mohali was hampered as members of the DC office employees union struck work, demanding restoration of old pension benefits by the state government.

The protesting employees stated that their pen-down strike, which has been going on since November 8, would continue till November 20 if their demands were not met.

“We will intensify our protest if the committee of ministers does not meet and take a decision in this regard. We have also sought time for a meeting with the officials concerned to discuss this matter,” said the protesting employees.

