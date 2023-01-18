Mohali DC orders action against sale, use of Chinese manjha

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 17

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has ordered strict action against the sale of Chinese kite string and emphasised the need to educate people about the deadly effects of this manjha.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that in Chinese string was dangerous both for kite flyers and people around. In the past, several untoward incidents had been witnessed on account of the use of this string, which has since been banned by the government.

She appealed to educational institutions, civil society members and residents to spread awareness about the risks associated with this string.

She appealed to people to ensure that the traditional string is used for kite flying and report to the authorities concerned if any person was found selling or using Chinese string so that legal action could be taken against the violator.

The Deputy Commissioner said enforcement teams had been constituted at the sub-divisional level to check the sale and use of Chinese kite string. Inspections were conducted by Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh in the Kurali market, Mohali SDM Sarabjeet Kaur in the Phase 11 market along with their police counterparts today.

She said decoys were also being sent in civil dress to conduct surprise checks. Special checking was being done at Trivedi camp and Mubarikpur area in Dera Bassi as well.

She said Chinese kite string was found with a shopkeeper at Lalru, following which a case had been registered by the Handesara police station.

XEN of the Pollution Control Board Gursharan Dass Garg has been made the nodal officer for the district under the overall supervision of ADC General Amaninder Kaur. She stated that these checks would continue in the future to enforce ban on sale and use of Chinese kite string.

Inspections done

