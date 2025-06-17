DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali DC orders removal of black spots for safe commute

Mohali DC orders removal of black spots for safe commute

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has directed all agencies concerned to take swift and concrete action to eliminate black spots on roads to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee today, the DC expressed serious concern over identified accident-prone locations and emphasised the need for urgent preventive measures. She instructed departments, including GMADA, Municipal Corporation and municipal councils, PWD, and NHAI, to prioritise the rectification of these black spots and submit an action-taken report before the next meeting.

The DC stressed the need for uploading accident details on the E-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) portal. She said the centralised system simplified accident reporting and facilitated faster compensation disbursement through advanced tools like geotagging and data sharing.

Advertisement

She urged the police and hospitals to promptly update the portal to help the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways identify high-risk areas effectively. In addition, she directed the SDMs to expedite all pending hit-and-run compensation claims, ensuring timely relief of Rs 2 lakh for fatalities and Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries under the relevant scheme.Stressing the importance of road safety compliance, she called for strict enforcement against traffic law violators. Mittal directed the RTO, the police and the district child protection officer to carry out regular checks and take legal action to ensure public safety. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring school buses operated as per the Safe School Vahan Policy.

RTO Rajpal Singh Sekhon informed the committee that a total of 1,352 challans amounting to Rs 59,87,600 were issued during the months of April and May.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts