Mohali DC orders removal of black spots for safe commute

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has directed all agencies concerned to take swift and concrete action to eliminate black spots on roads to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee today, the DC expressed serious concern over identified accident-prone locations and emphasised the need for urgent preventive measures. She instructed departments, including GMADA, Municipal Corporation and municipal councils, PWD, and NHAI, to prioritise the rectification of these black spots and submit an action-taken report before the next meeting.

The DC stressed the need for uploading accident details on the E-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) portal. She said the centralised system simplified accident reporting and facilitated faster compensation disbursement through advanced tools like geotagging and data sharing.

She urged the police and hospitals to promptly update the portal to help the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways identify high-risk areas effectively. In addition, she directed the SDMs to expedite all pending hit-and-run compensation claims, ensuring timely relief of Rs 2 lakh for fatalities and Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries under the relevant scheme.Stressing the importance of road safety compliance, she called for strict enforcement against traffic law violators. Mittal directed the RTO, the police and the district child protection officer to carry out regular checks and take legal action to ensure public safety. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring school buses operated as per the Safe School Vahan Policy.

RTO Rajpal Singh Sekhon informed the committee that a total of 1,352 challans amounting to Rs 59,87,600 were issued during the months of April and May.